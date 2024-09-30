Hum Style Awards 2024: Yumna Zaidi bags Best Actress for 'Bakhtawar'

Yumna Zaidi has won Best Actress 2022 for drama Bakhtawar At Hum TV Awards 2024.
The Parizaad famed actress posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram with the esteemed award.
She donned a white shirt, paired up with an embroidered black skirt in the viral photos.
"Cheers to life , Cheers to Bakhtawar ," Yumna penned a caption.
In her victory speech, she said, “This goes to me. I always underestimated myself. Every time people like us, people who put in effort for every character, it takes a lot of effort but the reward (taking 10 steps from seat to the stage) is everything. I will always remember this.”
Yumna added, “I’m so grateful to my Allah for giving me this great opportunity. No matter if someone is standing by your side or not. If Allah is standing by your side then no one in the world, or no power in the world can move you from the place you deserve.”
Many A-list celebrities attended the Hum Style Awards ceremony including Hania Amir, Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane, Hamza Sohail, Ramsha Khan, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed.