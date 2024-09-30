IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari

Ananya Panday made a style statement at the IIFA Awards 2024 in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's exotic designer fit.
The actress opted for a unique style up from the designers look book, ditching the traditional lehenga for a modern lamé sari.
Her golden chic ensemble showcased a halter-neck heavily embellished blouse with a cropped upside-down hem.
Complementing the designer blouse was a floor-length cape adding an element of chicness to her overall look.
Also the satin saree skirt draped down with an attached pallu over her arm.
Ananya's choice of accessories was truly captivating which included a pair of rings, a statement bracelet and bold ear cuffs.
She added much appeal to her look with hair styled in a sleek center-parted top knot and wore block heels that elevated her height and provided comfort.
Minimal makeup became the main highlight of her dress.
Styled by Meagan Concessio, the superstar's appearance at the IIFA awards was a true mix of tradition and modernity.
To note, the Liger star has solidified her status as a fashion icon in the industry with time.
On the work front, Ananya Panday starred in her much-anticipated series Call Me Bae which premiered on Amazon Prime on September 6, 2024.
Furthermore, she has CTRL, a Hindi-language thriller film in the pipeline.