Shraddha Kapoor loses her cool on dating questions 

Shraddha Kapoor smartly dodged an indirect question about her dating life.
The Stree 2 actress recently sat for a candid chat with Agenda Aaj Tak where she was questioned about what her romantic life entails.
An interviewer asked, “We asked Kartik Aaryan which heroine he would want to date, and your name was one of the four options. But Kartik said that all four are dating someone or the other… He's the one who spilled the beans. So is he right?"
"Okay, so he said what he had to. Do you have a question here for me?" the Aashiqui 2 star was totally unimpressed by the question, in turn dodging it.
A video of her smart response immediately went viral on Reddit, which sparked debate.
Netizens rushed to praise her graceful reply where one user wrote, "Why is this forcing her to speak on it when she is not comfortable speaking about her relationship."
Another fan penned, “Love the way she handled it.”
In a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, Shraddha was asked about her approach in relationships.
At that time, Shraddha’s reply confirmed that she surely is in a relationship and loves spending time with her partner like watching a movie, going for dinner and travelling together.
For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor’s rumored love affair with Rahul Mody has been spreading like wildfire.