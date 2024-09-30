Virat Kohli achieves remarkable milestone in Test against Bangladesh

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap by becoming the fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs.
He achieved this milestone on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.
Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 623 innings, accomplishing the feat in just 594 innings.
This makes Kohli the first cricketer to reach 27,000 runs in fewer than 600 innings.
Other players to achieve this include Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara.
Sangakkara reached this mark in 648 innings, while Ricky did it in 650 innings.
In the same match, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul led India's batting, helping their team declare at 285 for 9, giving them a 52-run lead over Bangladesh, who were earlier dismissed for 233.
Jaiswal scored 72 off 52 balls, while Rahul contributed 68 off 43 balls, with Kohli adding a smooth 47 off 35 balls.
Earlier, in February 2023, Kohli became the fastest player to reach 25,000 international runs, achieving the milestone in 549 innings—28 fewer than Sachin Tendulkar.
He also reached 26,000 runs quicker than the cricket legend, doing so in 13 fewer innings.