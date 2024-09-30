Kriti Sanon shines bright on the green carpet at IIFA Awards

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Kriti Sanon graced the IIFA Awards 2024 in style!

In a viral footage, the Crew actress dazzled on the green carpet in a bold fashion statement. 

While posing for the photographers on the green carpet, the Adipurush starlet shared she is excited to perform and be part of the much-awaited night. 

The host on the green carpet interviewed the superstar, " Kriti, how are you? how are you feeling about being at IIFA tonight?"


She responded, "Very very good. Very excited to again be in Abu Dhabi. This is my third time I am attending IIFA at Abu Dhabi and excited to perform." 

"And what do you love the most about Abu Dhabi,?" the host further asked. 

"I think just the love that people have given us to be honest. The energy in this arena and the fact that I have performed here last time is just amazing," the Luka Chuppi star revealed. 

At the star-studded green carpet evening, the Mimi star embraced divine femininity in a Marmar Halim gown. 

The strapless dress featured a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and a bodycon fitting. 

To note, Kriti Sanon shed 10kgs for her performance at the IIFA Awards. 

