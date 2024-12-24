Aishwarya Rai marks Oscars Academy milestone amid Abhishek split rumours

Trending

  • December 24, 2024
Aishwarya Rai has secured another milestone under her belt amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan.

On Monday, December 23, Oscars Academy's social media page featured the Bollywood icon and made a surprising announcement.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed that Aishwarya’s wedding lehenga from hit 2008 movie Jodha Akbar will be part of an exhibition for the Academy Museum.

Taking to Instagram, Oscars Academy also posted a video from the movie featuring Aishwarya and Hrithik Roshan as Mughal Emperor, Akbar.

“A lehenga fit for a queen, designed for the silver screen. In JODHA AKBAR (2008), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red wedding lehenga is a feast for the eyes: vibrant zardozi embroidery, centuries-old craftsmanship, and a hidden gem—quite literally,” the caption read.


The statement further read, “Look closely and you’ll spot a peacock, India’s national bird, made entirely of jewels. Neeta Lulla didn’t design a costume; she crafted a legacy. Step into history (and color) at the Academy Museum's COLOR IN MOTION exhibition.”

Previously, the Academy had posted other Indian film stars including Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

Notably, Oscar nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025.

