Varun Dhawan breaks silence on allegations of misbehaving with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Kalees' action thriller 'Baby John'

  by Web Desk
  • |
  December 24, 2024
Varun Dhawan has broken his silence on the allegations of inappropriate behaviour with his co-stars Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani.

During his appearance at Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor addressed the social media allegations.

“Chhedam-chhaadi, if it is done in a happy space, a good space, whether it is a man or a woman… I have fun with my male co-stars as well, but nobody mentions that,” he said.

Responding to the incident where he held Alia Bhatt's belly during a promotional event, Varun said it was done in a lighthearted and playful manner, adding that it wasn’t flirting and they are friends.

Varuna also dace backlash when he kissed Kiara Advani on the cheek during a magazine cover shoot.

“It was planned. Both Kiara and I posted that clip. It was for a digital cover, and they wanted some movement and action, so we planned that,” he added.

He also responded to the incident when he playfully tried to push Kiara into a pool during JugJugg Jeeyo promotion and she was heard saying, “Stop it, ya”.

“That I did on purpose. It was all in good fun. It wasn’t planned. That’s just my nature, I guess,” Varun told the host of the incident.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Kalees' action thriller Baby John. 

