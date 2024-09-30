Saif Ali Khan hints at Taimur’s acting career

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 30, 2024
Saif Ali Khan is shedding light on Taimur Ali Khan’s future career-path!

During the promotion of his latest released film Devara: Part 1, the Race actor opened up about the future plans of all his four children, Sara, 29, Ibrahim, 23, Taimur, 7, and Jeh, 3, while speaking to India Today.

Talking about which, the actor revealed that he has neither pressurized his children, nor he will to choose the same career path as him and become an actor.

Speaking about Taimur, Saif revealed that Taimur felt “petrified” to get infront of people, but now he is showing interest to get into acting.

“Tim, at one point, said that he can’t bear the thought of getting up in front of people and saying lines, I would be petrified! I said that I completely understand.”

However, he went on to say that now, his son has made up his mind to face people. “But now he tells me he’s looking forward to his school play,” he added.

When talking about his youngest born, Jeh Ali Khan, Saif said, “The youngest one is a born performer, if you ever see him, and I know where that comes from.”

Saif Ali Khan, aged 54, shares two children, Sara and Ibrahim, with his first wife, Amrita Singh.

The actor shares two children, Taimur and Jeh, with his second wife, Kareena Kapoor, with whom he tied the knot in October 2012.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan’s new movie, Devara: Part 1, which was released on September 27, 2024, is currently running in cinemas.

The actor also recently starred in Adipurush.

