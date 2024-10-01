Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani enjoy shopping spree in foreign land

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently enjoying a peaceful vacation.
After days of being MIA, the Kabir Singh actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a glimpse of them, embarking on a shopping expedition.
In the blurry image, the couple can be seen twinning and posing for selfies together.
Both of them wore black t-shirts with matching pants and layered it up with a white jacket.
While Advani carried a huge shopping bag along, her man posed with one hand in his pocket scrolling through his phone with the other.
The two donned stylish eyewear whereas the Yodha actor too amped up his style with a baseball cap.
To complement her post the SatyaPrem Ki Katha star added a ‘Let’s Go!!’ GIF.
For the unversed, the Shershaah couple and their one fan fell prey to fraud when someone allegedly duped the fan of Rs. 50 lakhs.
The celebs learnt about this when the person revealed being tricked by the actor's fan page.
Addressing the problem, the Thankgod actor posted a lengthy note asking fans to exercise caution.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding affair back in 2023, are head over heels in love.