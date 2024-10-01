Maya Ali loses a round of golf, performs 'Bhangra'

Maya Ali plays golf and loses the game with a sportsman spirit!
On Instagram this Monday, the Parey Hut Love actress shared moments golfing with her family in Glasgow.
The fun-filled video kicked off with Maya showing off her golf moves with her family.
As the Mann Mayal star loses the round, she displays complete humour with her bhangra dance.
For the outing, the superstar slipped in baggy denim jeans paired with a grey sweater and sneakers.
"We went to play golf, ended up doing bhangra because clearly lost the game," the superstar captioned her post.
Her ardent fans were in complete awe of the star's love for fun and adventure and rushed to the comments section to pour love.
One fan wrote," Mashallah precious bond and your great time to spend your family."
"The last part though," the second penned.
"Maya Ali= professional bhangra dancer," the third effused.
"Sadaf Bilal golfer," commented another.
The Teefa in Trouble actor's latest outing came soon after she celebrated her beloved brother's birthday in a poshest setting.
On the professional front, Maya Ali is all set to pair up with Bilal Ashraf in an upcoming mega-budget film titled Khan Sahab.