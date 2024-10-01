Trending

Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look

Sajal Ali did not join her sister Saboor Aly at the 2024 Hum Style Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look
Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look

Sajal Ali has set the internet ablaze with her stunning desi look.

The renowned actress, who is currently enjoying the success of hit drama, Zard Patton Ka Bunn, has posted multiple pictures on social media with her “favourite” outfit.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, she wrote, “Absolutely loving this look from one of my favorite designers. Thank you for sending this amazing outfit my way! @nomiansari (heart emoji)”


In the first frame, Sajal can be seen playing with her hair as she looks directly at the camera. She was resting her head on the lap as her heavy jhumkas demanded attention in another shot.

Shortly, her fans swarmed the comment section to show love and appreciation.

A fan commented under the post, “You are a beautiful person with an enticing look , and so talented. I feel you are the pride of our country! Always wish you the very best!”

Another wrote, “You look absolutely breathtaking, probably the only actress who is ageing gracefully. Also, love your character in Zard Patton Ka.

“Girl how are you rocking on and off screen, sending you lots of love virtually,” a third praised.

Furthermore, Sajal did not attend the 2024 Hum Style Awards.

Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look

Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look
Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub

Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub
Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan

Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan

Trending News

Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Hania Amir unveils behind the scenes from Hum Style Awards
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani enjoy shopping spree in foreign land
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Priyanka Chopra reflects on her journey from ‘awkward’ teen to Miss World
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Saif Ali Khan hints at Taimur’s acting career
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Mawra Hocane calls Ameer Gilani her 'North Star' and 'guiding light' after award win
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Diljit Dosanjh proclaims love for Pakistan during his Dil-Luminati tour
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Kriti Sanon shines bright on the green carpet at IIFA Awards
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
IIFA Awards 2024: Ananya Panday leaves lasting impression in Faraz Manan's lamé sari
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Hiba Bukhari, husband Arez Ahmed announce first pregnancy
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Hum Style Awards 2024: Yumna Zaidi bags Best Actress for 'Bakhtawar'