Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look

Sajal Ali has set the internet ablaze with her stunning desi look.
The renowned actress, who is currently enjoying the success of hit drama, Zard Patton Ka Bunn, has posted multiple pictures on social media with her “favourite” outfit.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, she wrote, “Absolutely loving this look from one of my favorite designers. Thank you for sending this amazing outfit my way! @nomiansari (heart emoji)”
In the first frame, Sajal can be seen playing with her hair as she looks directly at the camera. She was resting her head on the lap as her heavy jhumkas demanded attention in another shot.
Shortly, her fans swarmed the comment section to show love and appreciation.
A fan commented under the post, “You are a beautiful person with an enticing look , and so talented. I feel you are the pride of our country! Always wish you the very best!”
Another wrote, “You look absolutely breathtaking, probably the only actress who is ageing gracefully. Also, love your character in Zard Patton Ka.
“Girl how are you rocking on and off screen, sending you lots of love virtually,” a third praised.
Furthermore, Sajal did not attend the 2024 Hum Style Awards.