Sports

Mikel Arteta drops new injury update on Arsenal star after PSG exit

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals Jurrien Timber suffered from a muscle injury in the last match against PSG

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Mikel Arteta drops new injury update on Arsenal star after PSG exit
Mikel Arteta drops new injury update on Arsenal star after PSG exit 

Mikel Arteta has given some new updates on Jurrien Timber’s injury after the last match in the Champions League.

On Tuesday, the club played against PSG and won with 2 goals. However, Jurrien had to leave the pitch due to extreme injury.

Arteta then gave an update about the defender during a press conference, "He was unbelievable in the first half but he felt something muscular and he wasn’t certain. He’s played more minutes than we would have wanted in the past few weeks and we have to manage him."

The manager also confessed that the injured player has played more than he was supposed to, leading to muscle injury.

He added, "Really good, because he joined us and first session he got injured. He had only one session with us, he was ready, he was really willing to be part of this today and obviously with the injuries and changes we had to make.”

Last season, the Dutchman suffered an injury in the opening game that affected his performance.

For the unversed, Arsenal will play against Southampton before the international break. 

Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again

Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry

Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry
Hum Style Awards: Mahira Khan gushes over her husband's 'unscripted' romance

Hum Style Awards: Mahira Khan gushes over her husband's 'unscripted' romance
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter

King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter

Sports News

King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Erik ten Hag ‘wasted’ Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United tenure
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain of Pakistan cricket team
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Virat Kohli honors Shakib Al Hasan with a special gift to mark his retirement
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartbreaking confession about late father after AFC win
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Real Madrid player degrads Atletico veteran: ‘I have two UCLs, you have nothing’
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
FC Barcelona slashes wage bill by €170m amid €91m loss
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Pete Rose former Major League Baseball player dies at 83
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Al Nassr stay amid contract talks
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
BCCI shares crucial details about India's travel plans for Champions Trophy in Pakistan
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Virat Kohli achieves remarkable milestone in Test against Bangladesh
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone