Mikel Arteta drops new injury update on Arsenal star after PSG exit 

Mikel Arteta has given some new updates on Jurrien Timber’s injury after the last match in the Champions League.
On Tuesday, the club played against PSG and won with 2 goals. However, Jurrien had to leave the pitch due to extreme injury.
Arteta then gave an update about the defender during a press conference, "He was unbelievable in the first half but he felt something muscular and he wasn’t certain. He’s played more minutes than we would have wanted in the past few weeks and we have to manage him."
The manager also confessed that the injured player has played more than he was supposed to, leading to muscle injury.
He added, "Really good, because he joined us and first session he got injured. He had only one session with us, he was ready, he was really willing to be part of this today and obviously with the injuries and changes we had to make.”
Last season, the Dutchman suffered an injury in the opening game that affected his performance.
For the unversed, Arsenal will play against Southampton before the international break.