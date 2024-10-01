Former Major League Baseball legend and all-time hits leader Pete Rose died at the age of 83.
According to NBC, the medical examiner of Clark County, Nevada, confirmed that Rose died on Monday, September 30, 2024, whereas the cause of death has not yet been determined.
Rose played 24 seasons of the major leagues, 21 as a player and the last 3 as a player-manager. He was one of the most famous players of the 1960s and 1970s. He played for the Cincinnati Reds from 1963 to 1978 and then again from 1984 to 1986.
In August 1989, he was banned from the sport for life after an investigation revealed that he was involved in gambling on his own team as a Reds’ player and manager.
Rose never admitted to gambling until 2004, when he wrote his autobiography, Play Hungry: The Making of a Baseball Player, in which he admitted that he gambled both as a player and a manager but not against the Cincinnati Reds.
He wrote in a Play Hungry memoir released in 2029, “I don’t think betting is morally wrong. I don’t even think betting on baseball is morally wrong. There are legal ways, and there are illegal ways, and betting on baseball the way I did was against the rules of baseball.”
To note, the 17-time Major League Baseball All-Star, Rose, holds multiple major league records, including most games played by any player (3,562), most plate appearances (15,890), and the NL record for the longest hitting streak (44).