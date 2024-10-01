Sports

Pete Rose former Major League Baseball player dies at 83

Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader was banned from the sport over gambling

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Major League Baseballs all-time hits leader was banned from the sport over gambling
Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader was banned from the sport over gambling

Former Major League Baseball legend and all-time hits leader Pete Rose died at the age of 83.

According to NBC, the medical examiner of Clark County, Nevada, confirmed that Rose died on Monday, September 30, 2024, whereas the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Rose played 24 seasons of the major leagues, 21 as a player and the last 3 as a player-manager. He was one of the most famous players of the 1960s and 1970s. He played for the Cincinnati Reds from 1963 to 1978 and then again from 1984 to 1986.

In August 1989, he was banned from the sport for life after an investigation revealed that he was involved in gambling on his own team as a Reds’ player and manager.

Rose never admitted to gambling until 2004, when he wrote his autobiography, Play Hungry: The Making of a Baseball Player, in which he admitted that he gambled both as a player and a manager but not against the Cincinnati Reds.

He wrote in a Play Hungry memoir released in 2029, “I don’t think betting is morally wrong. I don’t even think betting on baseball is morally wrong. There are legal ways, and there are illegal ways, and betting on baseball the way I did was against the rules of baseball.”

To note, the 17-time Major League Baseball All-Star, Rose, holds multiple major league records, including most games played by any player (3,562), most plate appearances (15,890), and the NL record for the longest hitting streak (44).

Cardi B gives new update on butt injection removal after giving birth

Cardi B gives new update on butt injection removal after giving birth
Shawn Mendes spills deets about ‘little fire of love’ for ex Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes spills deets about ‘little fire of love’ for ex Camila Cabello
Israeli forces begin ‘limited’ ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israeli forces begin ‘limited’ ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident

Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident

Sports News

Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Al Nassr stay amid contract talks
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
BCCI shares crucial details about India's travel plans for Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Virat Kohli achieves remarkable milestone in Test against Bangladesh
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta reflects on Pep Guardiola’s remarks about him
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Cole Palmer makes history with four first-half goals in Chelsea’s victory
Bollywood legend Govinda hospitalized after accidental bullet incident
Ravindra Jadeja achieves historic milestone in Test matches against Bangladesh