Virat Kohli honors Shakib Al Hasan with a special gift to mark his retirement

After India's remarkable 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli's touching gesture won the hearts of cricket fans around the world.
Kohli gifted a signed bat to Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, a memorable moment for the player as he had recently announced his retirement.
After India's impressive victory, Kohli took a moment to chat with Shakib and other members of the Bangladesh team.
In these Test matches, Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs.
Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 623 innings, accomplishing the feat in just 594 innings.
This makes Kohli the first cricketer to reach 27,000 runs in fewer than 600 innings.
Other players to achieve this include Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara.
Sangakkara reached this mark in 648 innings, while Ricky did it in 650 innings.