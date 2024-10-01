Sports

Virat Kohli honors Shakib Al Hasan with a special gift to mark his retirement

  • October 01, 2024
After India's remarkable 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli's touching gesture won the hearts of cricket fans around the world.

Kohli gifted a signed bat to Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, a memorable moment for the player as he had recently announced his retirement.

After India's impressive victory, Kohli took a moment to chat with Shakib and other members of the Bangladesh team.

In these Test matches, Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs. 

Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 623 innings, accomplishing the feat in just 594 innings.

This makes Kohli the first cricketer to reach 27,000 runs in fewer than 600 innings.

Other players to achieve this include Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara.

Sangakkara reached this mark in 648 innings, while Ricky did it in 650 innings.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartbreaking confession about late father after AFC win
Real Madrid player degrads Atletico veteran: ‘I have two UCLs, you have nothing’
FC Barcelona slashes wage bill by €170m amid €91m loss
Pete Rose former Major League Baseball player dies at 83
Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Al Nassr stay amid contract talks
BCCI shares crucial details about India's travel plans for Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Virat Kohli achieves remarkable milestone in Test against Bangladesh
Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win
Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone
Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector