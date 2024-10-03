Matthew Perry case takes new turn after high-profile name pleaded guilty

In the Matthew Perry death case, the doctor involved in illegally distributing ketamine was pleaded guilty to federal charges.
According to reports from the Associated Press, Deadline, and Fox 11, Mark Chavez entered a guilty plea to one count of trying to distribute ketamine on Wednesday, October 2, at an 11 a.m. Pacific hearing in federal court in Los Angeles.
After pleading guilty, Chavez, who is currently free on a $50,000 bond, left the courthouse.
His sentence will be handed down later and his maximum sentence is ten years in jail.
Ran a ketamine clinic, Chavez claimed in his plea deal, which PEOPLE previously received, that he sold the drug to one of the other defendants in the case, Dr. Salvador Plasencia.
Plasencia is suspected of selling the ketamine to Perry's aide, Kenneth Iwamasa.
Iwamasa earlier entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, while Plasencia has entered a not-guilty plea to multiple charges related to the case.
Notably, on October 28, 2023, Perry was found death due to "acute effects of ketamine."
In relation to the inquiry into the death of the Friends star, a total of five defendants—including Chavez—were charged.