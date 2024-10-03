Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance turns 'serious' after their big step

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first linked romantically last spring

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship has quickly blossomed into something serious, with the couple finding ways to prioritize quality time together despite their busy lives.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, and Chalamet are "just a great couple," according to a source close to Jenner, telling PEOPLE that "everyone loves them together."

As per the source, the Dune actor, who has been linked since April 2023 with Kylie, is “close with her family and she’s close with his family,” adding, "It’s very serious, but also a fun relationship.”

The insider added, “They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together.”

While the mom of two stays in Los Angeles, Chalamet is currently filming a new film in New York City called Marty Supreme.

It is also reported that Chalamet is “involved with” Kylie’s kids and “appreciates that they will always be her priority.”

Notably, The Kardashians star shares 6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The reality TV star and Oscar-nominated actor were first linked romantically last spring. 

They made their public debut at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023 and have since been spotted together at various events, including New York Fashion Week, the 2023 US Open, WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards, the 2024 Golden Globes, and a trip to the Bahamas to celebrate the reality Kylie’s 27th birthday.

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift vows to bring Travis Kelce’s ‘six-pack back’ amid 'terrible' NFL season
Matthew Perry case takes new turn after high-profile name pleaded guilty
Taylor Swift guitar smash: $4K instrument not signed by singer?
Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about her ‘Botox and filler’
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
'Game of Thrones' star breaks silence on show's controversial ending after 5 years
Millie Bobby Brown dazzles in dreamy wedding dress snaps: SEE
Andrew Garfield spills beans on 'Spider-Man' return: 'Would 100 Percent Come Back'
Angelina Jolie, rumored ‘boyfriend’ tease romance after Brad Pitt 'baby' plans
Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'
Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix