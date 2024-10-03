Entertainment

Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video

1D members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video
Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video

Liam Payne has once again ignited One Direction reunion rumours by hinting at a potential catch-up with former bandmate Niall Horan.

The Strip That Down crooner revealed in his recent Snapchat video he's travelling to Argentina where Niall is currently on tour, as per OK! Magazine.

Liam gave three major reasons for his upcoming trip in the viral clip as he captioned it, "We're going to Argentina to see Nialler.”

While explaining he said, "We're going to Argentina. One, because we have to, and two, because we want to, and three, because Niall Horan's playing down there and I think we might just go and say 'hello'."

The Love You Goodbye singer also shared that it's been some time since he last spoke with Niall, saying, "It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that, but just, we need to talk."

Shortly after his video went viral, One Direction fans could not hold their excitement and swarmed the social media to show their love for the boy-band.

A user wrote on X, "What do you mean Niall and Liam are in Argentina? They should organise a 1D reunion.”

Notably, the members of 1D went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Timothée Chalamet starts filming 'Marty Supreme' amid 'serious' bond with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet starts filming 'Marty Supreme' amid 'serious' bond with Kylie Jenner
Diddy party: A-list guests got secret ‘signal’ to cut out before wild parties

Diddy party: A-list guests got secret ‘signal’ to cut out before wild parties
Lionel Messi celebrates 46th career trophy with MLS Supporters' Shield Win

Lionel Messi celebrates 46th career trophy with MLS Supporters' Shield Win
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut

Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut

Entertainment News

Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Diddy party: A-list guests got secret ‘signal’ to cut out before wild parties
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance turns 'serious' after their big step
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Taylor Swift vows to bring Travis Kelce’s ‘six-pack back’ amid 'terrible' NFL season
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Matthew Perry case takes new turn after high-profile name pleaded guilty
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Taylor Swift guitar smash: $4K instrument not signed by singer?
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about her ‘Botox and filler’
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
'Game of Thrones' star breaks silence on show's controversial ending after 5 years
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Millie Bobby Brown dazzles in dreamy wedding dress snaps: SEE
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Andrew Garfield spills beans on 'Spider-Man' return: 'Would 100 Percent Come Back'
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Angelina Jolie, rumored ‘boyfriend’ tease romance after Brad Pitt 'baby' plans
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'