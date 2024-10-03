Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video

Liam Payne has once again ignited One Direction reunion rumours by hinting at a potential catch-up with former bandmate Niall Horan.
The Strip That Down crooner revealed in his recent Snapchat video he's travelling to Argentina where Niall is currently on tour, as per OK! Magazine.
Liam gave three major reasons for his upcoming trip in the viral clip as he captioned it, "We're going to Argentina to see Nialler.”
While explaining he said, "We're going to Argentina. One, because we have to, and two, because we want to, and three, because Niall Horan's playing down there and I think we might just go and say 'hello'."
The Love You Goodbye singer also shared that it's been some time since he last spoke with Niall, saying, "It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that, but just, we need to talk."
Shortly after his video went viral, One Direction fans could not hold their excitement and swarmed the social media to show their love for the boy-band.
A user wrote on X, "What do you mean Niall and Liam are in Argentina? They should organise a 1D reunion.”
Notably, the members of 1D went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.