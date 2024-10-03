Royal

Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton's pal

The Prince of Wales will travel to Birtley today, October 3, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  October 03, 2024
Prince William celebrated Aston Villa's win over Bayern Munich with wife Kate Middleton’s friend Thomas van Straubenzee.

After the victory celebration, the Prince of Wales "lost his voice."

On Wednesday, the future king was spotted cheering for his favourite club, as Aston Villa has secured a victory in the Champions League or European Cup in decades.

He can be seen standing alongside long-time school friends including Harry Aubrey-Fletcher in the paparazzi photos.

The royal family member shared "I've lost my voice... I can't quite believe it. 42 years!” after the match.

Later on William greeted former footballers who make Aston Villa victorious in 1982 European Cup final.

Kensington Palace also posted about the match on social media, "42 years on, our 1982 European Cup winning legends are here on an historic night for Aston Villa. Ready for the first game on home turf in this year's European adventure... Up The Villa!"

The prince further revealed, “All my friends were Chelsea or Manchester United fans and I didn't really want to follow the run-of-the-mill team.”

William concluded the statement by praising the club and noted the match took him on a “emotional roller coaster.”

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest

Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans

Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025

Royal News

King Charles lights up Commonwealth reception with upbeat dance moves
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge announcement after Harry’s UK visit
Prince Harry praised for being 'happy' without Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence
Kate Middleton secretly meets Prince Harry during his UK visit?
Prince William makes petty move to outshine Prince Harry’s memorable UK trip
Prince William ‘annoyed’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Prince Harry enjoys bonfire night with old pal in South Africa after UK trip
Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry on his UK visit