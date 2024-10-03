Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton’s pal

Prince William celebrated Aston Villa's win over Bayern Munich with wife Kate Middleton’s friend Thomas van Straubenzee.
After the victory celebration, the Prince of Wales "lost his voice."
On Wednesday, the future king was spotted cheering for his favourite club, as Aston Villa has secured a victory in the Champions League or European Cup in decades.
He can be seen standing alongside long-time school friends including Harry Aubrey-Fletcher in the paparazzi photos.
The royal family member shared "I've lost my voice... I can't quite believe it. 42 years!” after the match.
Later on William greeted former footballers who make Aston Villa victorious in 1982 European Cup final.
Kensington Palace also posted about the match on social media, "42 years on, our 1982 European Cup winning legends are here on an historic night for Aston Villa. Ready for the first game on home turf in this year's European adventure... Up The Villa!"
The prince further revealed, “All my friends were Chelsea or Manchester United fans and I didn't really want to follow the run-of-the-mill team.”
William concluded the statement by praising the club and noted the match took him on a “emotional roller coaster.”