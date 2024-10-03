Kate Middleton hugs fellow cancer patient tight in latest appearance

Kate Middleton stepped out of her comfortable private zone to meet a fellow woman who has been unfortunately diagnosed with cancer, too.
On Thursday, October 3, 16-year-old Liz Hatton from Yorkshire told BBC Radio 4 about her “shell-shocking” meeting with the Princess of Wales yesterday.
Per People Magazine, she was invited to Windsor Castle for photographing Prince William as he carried out an investiture ceremony at his private residence.
Soon after, Kate Middleton surprisingly stepped out and hugger her tight!
Liz Hatton described the moment as a “massive shock,” which she had not expected to come at all.
It was followed by the Princess of Wales as well as Prince William hanging out with her family for a while.
She expressed, “None of us were really expecting it necessarily — except for my little brother apparently!”
“Talking to them was amazing ‘cause it was like talking to anyone, like just a normal person. There was no sort of grandeur about them, there was just humanity and kindness,” Liz Hatton added.
While Prince William is seen carrying out royal duties routinely, this was Kate Middleton’s first public sighting after she last attended Wimbledon back in July.