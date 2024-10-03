Kate Middleton hugs fellow cancer patient tight in latest appearance

Royal

  by Web Desk
  October 03, 2024
Kate Middleton stepped out of her comfortable private zone to meet a fellow woman who has been unfortunately diagnosed with cancer, too.

On Thursday, October 3, 16-year-old Liz Hatton from Yorkshire told BBC Radio 4 about her “shell-shocking” meeting with the Princess of Wales yesterday.

Per People Magazine, she was invited to Windsor Castle for photographing Prince William as he carried out an investiture ceremony at his private residence.

Soon after, Kate Middleton surprisingly stepped out and hugger her tight!

Liz Hatton described the moment as a “massive shock,” which she had not expected to come at all.

It was followed by the Princess of Wales as well as Prince William hanging out with her family for a while.

She expressed, “None of us were really expecting it necessarily — except for my little brother apparently!”

“Talking to them was amazing ‘cause it was like talking to anyone, like just a normal person. There was no sort of grandeur about them, there was just humanity and kindness,” Liz Hatton added.

While Prince William is seen carrying out royal duties routinely, this was Kate Middleton’s first public sighting after she last attended Wimbledon back in July. 

Royal News

Duchess Sophie receives new title as Kate Middleton makes strong comeback
Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton’s pal
King Charles lights up Commonwealth reception with upbeat dance moves
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge announcement after Harry’s UK visit
Prince Harry praised for being 'happy' without Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence
Kate Middleton secretly meets Prince Harry during his UK visit?
Prince William makes petty move to outshine Prince Harry’s memorable UK trip
Prince William ‘annoyed’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry