Sunny Deol marks 'Lord' Bobby Deol's 56th birthday with special wish 

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol marks his 56th birthday in style

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 27, 2025
Sunny and Bobby Deol are setting brother goals!

 Bobby, who is celebrating his 56th birthday On January 27, 2025, received heartfelt wishes from the very special people in his life.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sunny posted a super-cute picture of himself with Bobby which captured the two brothers hugging each other.

In his caption, the Gadar 2 actor wrote,“Happy Birthday Little Brother My Lord Bobby.”


Lord Bobby is a phrase that has been affectionately adopted by Bobby’s fans on social media and it seems Sunny too is following in the footsteps.

Sunny’s heartwarming post in an instant garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with all kinds of birthday love and admiration for the Deol brothers.

One fan gushed, “Deol family love and respect button.”

“So sweet, happy birthday,” a second user noted.

“Wishing you the best of everything today and forver," a third user chimed.

“Happy birthday Bobby sir,” a fourth user added.

To note, Bobby Deol faced a career resurgence with his role in the 2023 film Animal, starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

His portrayal of a negative character in the movie added a new layer to his acting range. 

