Trending

Maya Ali offers inside look into her trip to Hyde Park

Maya Ali spends a tranquil day away from the hustle and bustle of Central London

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Maya Ali spends a tranquil day away from the hustle and bustle of Central London
Maya Ali spends a tranquil day away from the hustle and bustle of Central London 

Maya Ali is enjoying a day out in Hyde Park, London! 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Teefa in Trouble actress shared a series of pictures featuring a day well spent at the park. 

The first click showed Maya pouting by the lakeside wearing a beanie and a sweatshirt. 

In the next photo, the Pehli Si Muhabbat star was all smiles into the camera as she posed with her supermodel friend. 

Next two shots saw the diva fully immersed in the green lung of London. 

Another closeup shows a graceful swan gliding on the lake waters followed by a scenic click of sunset colours splashing on the lake. 

It is evident that the Sanam starlet loves nature surrounded by age-old trees and an expanse of lawns. 


Her outing did not end just at the park as she stands on the opposite curb of London's luxury department store, Harrods. 

Through the thread of shares, the superstar proved she is having a whale of a time exploring the heart of London. 

Previously, Maya had gone on a golfing spree with her family and had claimed she had lost the round. 

On the work front, Maya Ali has a small screen project Sunn Mere Dil alongside Wahaj Ali awaiting its release on October 9, 2024. 

Meanwhile, she also has a mega-budget film lined up alongside her Yunhi co-star Bilal Ashraf. 

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for historic SCO summit

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for historic SCO summit
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s romantic morning menu revealed
Kardashian clan in ‘panic mode’ after comments on partying with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Kardashian clan in ‘panic mode’ after comments on partying with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan

Trending News

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's song reel 'Tenu Sang Rakhna' showcases sibling love
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Guru Randhawa names Saba Qamar his 'favourite' Pakistani actress
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ season 18 teaser leaves fans eager for show's return
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Shahid Kapoor flaunts hush-hush romance with wife Mira Rajput in latest selfie
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Hiba Bukhari slammed for Hum Style Awards appearance, Mira Sethi defends
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt to perform with Alan Walker at 'Walker World India Tour?'
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed starrer film 'Love Guru' gets Ramsha Khan on board
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Stree 2’ makers teaming up for ‘Stree 3?’
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum': Mustafa-Sharjeena romance in danger