Maya Ali offers inside look into her trip to Hyde Park

Maya Ali is enjoying a day out in Hyde Park, London!
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Teefa in Trouble actress shared a series of pictures featuring a day well spent at the park.
The first click showed Maya pouting by the lakeside wearing a beanie and a sweatshirt.
In the next photo, the Pehli Si Muhabbat star was all smiles into the camera as she posed with her supermodel friend.
Next two shots saw the diva fully immersed in the green lung of London.
Another closeup shows a graceful swan gliding on the lake waters followed by a scenic click of sunset colours splashing on the lake.
It is evident that the Sanam starlet loves nature surrounded by age-old trees and an expanse of lawns.
Her outing did not end just at the park as she stands on the opposite curb of London's luxury department store, Harrods.
Through the thread of shares, the superstar proved she is having a whale of a time exploring the heart of London.
Previously, Maya had gone on a golfing spree with her family and had claimed she had lost the round.
On the work front, Maya Ali has a small screen project Sunn Mere Dil alongside Wahaj Ali awaiting its release on October 9, 2024.
Meanwhile, she also has a mega-budget film lined up alongside her Yunhi co-star Bilal Ashraf.