Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for 'beautiful' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan 

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Kareena Kapoor and her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan share a loving bond!

Turning to her Instagram account on Friday, the Jab We Met actress dedicated a sweet birthday note for her sister-in-law, showcasing their unbreakable bond. 

Bebo posted a collage of different photos from the family celebrations while expressing her profound love for Soha. 

In the reel shared by Kareena, different throwback pictures of the duo can be seen as well as family photos featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. 

Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu and her daughter Inaaya were also spotted in the family pictures. 

The Crew star captioned her post as, "Smart…funny…loving…caring…workout maniac…gluten free…chocolate cake…beautiful…sister in law…Happy Birthday Soha…Love you lots…" 


Meanwhile Bebo's second sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi reacted with heart emojis. 

Her ardent fans also rushed to the comments section to shower love. 

One fan wrote, "Nice beautiful family." 

Another stated, "Very beautiful family." 

"You're the kindest sister-in-law ever," the third noted. 

To note, Soha Ali Khan is the beloved sister of Saif Ali Khan and the daughter of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. 

