Jacqueline Fernandez unearths rare moments with furry friends on World Animal Day

Jacqueline Fernandez proved she is animal lover as she pledges to give her furry friends a home.
On Instagram this Friday, the Cirkus actress shared a reel playfully cuddling puppies, feeding and watering stray dogs to promote the essence behind World Animal Day.
In the reel, the Bachchhan Paandey actress shows beyond doubt the mutual love and bonding that she has developed with the stray dogs and urges others to do the same.
"On this #WorldAnimalDay, let’s pledge to show love and compassion to our furry friends on the streets. This year’s theme, ‘Their Home Too,’ is a reminder that every creature deserves a safe space to call home."
"From wild animals to our street companions, it’s on us to make sure they’re protected and cared for."
"Together, let’s create a world where every animal feels loved and safe. @thegodfatherofdogs thank you for this beautiful audio," the diva penned a heartwarming caption.
This is not the first time, Jacqueline demonstrated how gelled she is with the canines as she previously indulged in a 'Paints with Puppies' session, a meaningful art therapy workshop used to raise awareness about adopting Indie dogs.
For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez has been embroiled in a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.