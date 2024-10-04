Jacqueline Fernandez unearths rare moments with furry friends on World Animal Day

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Jacqueline Fernandez proved she is animal lover as she pledges to give her furry friends a home. 

On Instagram this Friday, the Cirkus actress shared a reel playfully cuddling puppies, feeding and watering stray dogs to promote the essence behind World Animal Day. 

In the reel, the Bachchhan Paandey actress shows beyond doubt the mutual love and bonding that she has developed with the stray dogs and urges others to do the same. 

"On this #WorldAnimalDay, let’s pledge to show love and compassion to our furry friends on the streets. This year’s theme, ‘Their Home Too,’ is a reminder that every creature deserves a safe space to call home."

 "From wild animals to our street companions, it’s on us to make sure they’re protected and cared for."

"Together, let’s create a world where every animal feels loved and safe.  @thegodfatherofdogs thank you for this beautiful audio," the diva penned a heartwarming caption. 


This is not the first time, Jacqueline demonstrated how gelled she is with the canines as she previously indulged in a 'Paints with Puppies' session, a meaningful art therapy workshop used to raise awareness about adopting Indie dogs. 

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez has been embroiled in a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Maya Ali offers inside look into her trip to Hyde Park
Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's song reel 'Tenu Sang Rakhna' showcases sibling love
'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Guru Randhawa names Saba Qamar his 'favourite' Pakistani actress
Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ season 18 teaser leaves fans eager for show's return
Shahid Kapoor flaunts hush-hush romance with wife Mira Rajput in latest selfie
Hiba Bukhari slammed for Hum Style Awards appearance, Mira Sethi defends
Alia Bhatt to perform with Alan Walker at 'Walker World India Tour?'
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed starrer film 'Love Guru' gets Ramsha Khan on board
Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Stree 2’ makers teaming up for ‘Stree 3?’