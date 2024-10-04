Sci-Tech

OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT interface called Canvas

ChatGPT's new Canvas is currently available for ChatGPT Plus and Team users

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
OpenAI has been beta testing a new ChatGPT interface called Canvas, currently available for ChatGPT Plus and Team users.

Meanwhile, the new Canvas will be available for enterprise and Edu users from next week.

The new cutting-edge workspace interface has rolled out to enhance productivity and collaboration.

“With canvas, ChatGPT can better understand the context of what you’re trying to accomplish. You can highlight specific sections to indicate exactly what you want ChatGPT to focus on. Like a copy editor or code reviewer, it can give inline feedback and suggestions with the entire project in mind,” the Ai giant said on its official blog.

The Canvas can be opened manually by giving prompt “use canvas” or it could be open automatically when AI “detects a scenario in which it could be helpful.”

“Canvas is a new approach and the first major update to ChatGPT’s visual interface since we launched two years ago. Canvas is in early beta, and we plan to rapidly improve its capabilities,” the blog further added.

OpenAI’s Canvas compete ChatGPT with other AI assistants, such as Anthropic's Artifacts and Cursor, that have separate workspaces to focus on certain areas of a project.

