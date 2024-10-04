YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features

YouTube has unveiled major updates and new features for its Shorts!
Creators can now make YouTube Shorts that last up to three minutes, as the company announced on Thursday.
The company highlighted that this was one of the most requested features by creators.
This update is part of a larger set of features, which includes templates, the ability to combine existing YouTube videos into Shorts, an AI-powered video generation model, and new ways to find trending content on the platform.
The new template feature allows creators to keep up with trends by creating familiar content.
While, Shorts creators can also use clips from YouTube videos in their own content.
In a blog post, YouTube stated that the three-minute Shorts feature will be available starting October 15.
To note, this update will apply to videos with square or vertical formats but will not impact existing Shorts.