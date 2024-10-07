Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' filming hits floors in London

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, the new on-screen pair in town, have officially started work on their romantic comedy, Abir Gulaal.
Helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the movie is being filmed at various locations in and around London.
Abir Gulaal producers released a statement as the filming for the romantic comedy kicks off, "Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet.
Further adding, "The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm."
The director Aarti S Bagdi is offering a glimpse into the storyline, "The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence.”
Enhancing the visual allure of this touching story, London has been chosen as the perfect setting for shoot.
A remarkable supporting cast from both India and the UK has been assembled to contribute to its success.
Abir Gulaal, marks Pakistan heartthrob Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback after years, having played the lead in hits like Khoobsurat and Kapoor and Sons