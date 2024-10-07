Trending

Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' filming hits floors in London

Fawad Khan makes grand Bollywood return with 'Abir Gulaal', a romantic-comedy

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Fawad Khan makes grand Bollywood return with Abir Gulaal, a romantic-comedy
Fawad Khan makes grand Bollywood return with 'Abir Gulaal', a romantic-comedy 

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, the new on-screen pair in town, have officially started work on their romantic comedy, Abir Gulaal. 

Helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the movie is being filmed at various locations in and around London. 

Abir Gulaal producers released a statement as the filming for the romantic comedy kicks off,  "Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. 

Further adding, "The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm."

The director Aarti S Bagdi is offering a glimpse into the storyline, "The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence.”

Enhancing the visual allure of this touching story, London has been chosen as the perfect setting for shoot. 

A remarkable supporting cast from both India and the UK  has been assembled to contribute to its success. 

Abir Gulaal, marks Pakistan heartthrob Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback after years, having played the lead in hits like Khoobsurat and Kapoor and Sons 

Kate Middleton to give tough competition to Meghan Markle on two major events

Kate Middleton to give tough competition to Meghan Markle on two major events
Lucky Ali expresses his desire to visit ancestral village Bhera in Paksitan

Lucky Ali expresses his desire to visit ancestral village Bhera in Paksitan

India wins Maldives’ support amid escalating China concerns

India wins Maldives’ support amid escalating China concerns
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’

Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’

Trending News

Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Lucky Ali expresses his desire to visit ancestral village Bhera in Paksitan
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Danish Taimoor and his team gather to honour grand success of 'Jaan Nisar'
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
‘Stree 2:’ Amar Kaushik recalls funny backstory of Akshay Kumar cameo
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Priyanka Chopra sends 'million magic wishes' to sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri feast on thali full of Gujrati food
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Ananya Panday defends Janhvi Kapoor amid release of 'Devara:Part 1'
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Ayeza Khan drops BTS of shooting in Bangkok
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Sajal Ali 'caught off guard' by 'Ishq Murshid's' OST, fans scream 'sajlal reunion'
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Karan Johar reacts to allegations of helping Alia Bhatt get casted in 'Jigra'
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Zara Noor Abbas remembers her miscarried son Aurangzeb: 'I haven't really moved on'
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Hiba Bukhari drops ‘little late’ Hum Awards photo dump: SEE