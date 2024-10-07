Kate Middleton to give tough competition to Meghan Markle on two major events

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is no stranger to pulling off elegant and classy outfits during all of her public appearances, and now gearing to make a “poised” return on two major events.
As reported by GB, Kate is hoping to grace Remembrance Sunday ceremony in November, and the Royal Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, the next month.
The mother-of-three recently shared her exclusive photos on Instagram, in which she could be seen hugging a “young”, “talented” and cancer-stricken photographer Liz.
These photos taken at the Windsor Castle marked Kate’s first public appearance after completing her chemotherapy after nine months of being diagnosed with cancer.
Now a royal fashion expert, Rachel Thomson dished details on Kate’s outfit choices as she finally making a return to public facing duties.
"It is hoped that Catherine, Princess of Wales, will be well enough to attend both the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in November and the Royal Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey the following month,” she told the outlet.
Rached went on to share, "With these events taking place in autumn and winter, it’s likely we’ll see her return to some of her favourite outerwear brands.”
"One of her favourite British labels is Holland Cooper. In 2023, Catherine was spotted in their suits, trousers, and coats on numerous occasions, including a pinstripe suit for an event in Cardiff last autumn,” the Managing Director at Humes Outfitters added.
This update comes hot over heels of Kate Middleton’s estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s first public appearance without Prince Harry at Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala.
Meghan, who is often compared with the Princess of Wales turned heads in ruby red gown, featuring plunging neckline and front slit.
The Suits actor was dubbed as Diva for bold look and also garnered praises for repeating the same outfit she wore at the Salute Freedom Gala in 2021.