'Singham Again' trailer: Ranveer Singh's gesture for Deepika Padukone charms fans

  October 07, 2024


Ranveer Singh proves he is a true gentleman as he showed love to wife Deepika Padukone at the Singham Again trailer launch event. 

Despite the new mom's absence from the fold, the Simmba star captivated the audience by kissing her poster. 

The Befikre star brought his signature flair to the event in an all-black ensemble, flaunting a new rugged look. 

Upon arrival, the doting husband could not help but marvel at Deepika's poster, which was displayed at the event. 

His sweet and spontaneous gesture had been met with loud cheers and applause from the crowd. 

This is not the first time Singh made a cute gesture for the Chennai Express star as he million times before publicly expressed his unconditional love and support for her. 

During the star-studded trailer launch event, the Gully Boy star was invited on stage where he spilled the tea on his wife's absence and talked about his baby girl aka 'baby Simba.' 

The trailer launch saw the lead stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, antagonist Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan show up up in style. 

While Ajay, Bebo and Ranveer reprise their roles as  Singham, Avani and Simmba, Deepika joined the ensemble cast as the fierce lady Singham. 

To note, the movie is set to unfold on the big screen this Diwali. 

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a daughter on September 8, 2024. 

