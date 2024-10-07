Mahira Khan documents 'years of sisterhood and love' as birthday tribute for BFF

Mahira Khan's sweet birthday wish for her BFF Insia Lotia is their true epitome of sisterhood!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Humsafar famed actress penned a super-adorable note to light up her buddy's day.
Khan started off, "Years of life together… of surviving, of seeing you grow, of admiring your strength, of being your number one fan.. years of sisterhood and love, unconditional love… yaaaar tum meri sab se pyaaari dost ho."
She added, "May Allah bless you with happiness and good health… may you be surrounded with love and those who love you. May you be blessed with sukooon.. always always. May we all be this close forever."
"May we always laugh till our bellies hurt and have each other to wipe our tears. May we be protected from evil eyes always. Ameen. InshAllah. Grateful every moment of my life for you. Alhumdulillah for you. For all of us," the Bin Roye star went on.
The superstar concluded with a sweet wish in the end, "Insia Lotia, you’re my best friend yaaaar. Happy birthday!"
It is pertinent to mention that Mahira Khan graced the Hum Style Awards with her husband Salim Karim where she gushed over the latter's unscripted love for her.