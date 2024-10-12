Meghan Markle makes first appearance after Kate Middleton's Southport visit

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle broke cover after Kate Middleton's first appearance following chemotherapy.
Meghan made yet another appearance without husband Prince Harry, on October 11, 2024, to mark the occasion of International Day of the Girl with strength and power.
Following in her estranged sister-in-law's footsteps, who made a surprise visit to the Southport to meet the parents of stabbing victims, Meghan visited Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, for a thoughtful initiative.
Taking to the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Friday, the former Suits actress shared a delightful video of her from the school, visit in which she could be seen beaming while interacting with young girls.
Meghan looked radiant in in white denim, which she paired with blue denim shirt.
Her long black tresses cascaded down her shoulders as she flashed a wide smile for the camera, while posing for the photos.
The post was accompanied by a thoughtful caption that read, "It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision. May we empower each other to carry out such vision,'- Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," her statement read.
"In celebration of International Day of the Girl, Meghan visited Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara to help out with a new digital-wellness program called Social Media U," Meghan further added.
She further revealed, "Now, Girls Inc., the national mentorship and leadership organization, is announcing a partnership with responsible-tech advocacy group #HalfTheStory to bring the program to students nationwide."
Meghan Markle's solo appearance comes shortly after Kate Middleton's surprise visit to Southport to meet the parents of three victims, who were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in July this year.