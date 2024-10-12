Entertainment

Selena Gomez dazzles at London Film Festival with ‘Emilia Pérez’ cast

Selena Gomez graces red carpet at London Film Festival in a gorgeous red Oscar de la Renta gown

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024


Selena Gomez has made a grand entrance at the London Film Festival red carpet with her Emilia Pérez co-stars.

On Friday, her Oscar-tipped Spanish musician movie premiered on Friday at the festival. The highly-anticipated movie also turned out to be one of the hits at Cannes Film Festival this year.

Selena donned a bright red Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a big bow on waist line for the star-studded event. For accessories, she chose a dazzling diamond-encrusted necklace from Chaumet.

The Rare Beauty founder finished the look with her hair up into a sleek ponytail to flaunt her pear-shaped diamond earrings.

Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz and Karla Sofía Gascón joined the Only Murders in the Building starlet on the red carpet.

Moreover, film director Jacques Audiard, composers Camille Dalmais & Clément Ducol, and choreographer Damien Jalet were also present at the 68th BFI London Film Festival.

The most-awaited movie, Emilia Pérez, will be released on November 13, 2024.

On the work front, Selena has released the official trailer of her documentary Louder: The Sound track Of Change.

The upcoming documentary will be released on October 17, 2024.

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Entertainment News

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Cardi B finds her potential new date on birthday amid Offset split
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Kanye West ‘confessed to drugging, raping’ assistant in new lawsuit
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Jennifer Lopez never wanted to divorce Ben Affleck?
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Jennifer Garner apologized to Barry Sonnenfeld for divorcing Ben Affleck
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Kim Kardashian speaks out on Elizabeth Taylor's traumatic experience
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Why Tom Cruise secretly left UK after five years?
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Billie Eilish breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan’s rising popularity
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares exciting future plans at gender reveal
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Olivia Rodrigo enjoys cute encounter with viral baby penguin Pesto: Watch