Selena Gomez dazzles at London Film Festival with ‘Emilia Pérez’ cast

Selena Gomez has made a grand entrance at the London Film Festival red carpet with her Emilia Pérez co-stars.
On Friday, her Oscar-tipped Spanish musician movie premiered on Friday at the festival. The highly-anticipated movie also turned out to be one of the hits at Cannes Film Festival this year.
Selena donned a bright red Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a big bow on waist line for the star-studded event. For accessories, she chose a dazzling diamond-encrusted necklace from Chaumet.
The Rare Beauty founder finished the look with her hair up into a sleek ponytail to flaunt her pear-shaped diamond earrings.
Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz and Karla Sofía Gascón joined the Only Murders in the Building starlet on the red carpet.
Moreover, film director Jacques Audiard, composers Camille Dalmais & Clément Ducol, and choreographer Damien Jalet were also present at the 68th BFI London Film Festival.
The most-awaited movie, Emilia Pérez, will be released on November 13, 2024.
On the work front, Selena has released the official trailer of her documentary Louder: The Sound track Of Change.
The upcoming documentary will be released on October 17, 2024.