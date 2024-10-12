Entertainment

Kim Kardashian's daughter teases her with Kanye's name as Bianca Censori split looms

Kanye West was married to Kim Kardashian before tying the knot with Bianca Censori

  • October 12, 2024


Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West took a playful jab at her mom by mentioning Kanye West amid Bianca Censori split speculation.

To celebrate Interview Magazine’s 55th anniversary, Kim and Kanye’s 11-year-old daughter was covered for the sixth Fall cover stories of the publication.

In the interview, North West playfully teased her mother Kim Kardashian by mentioning her father’s name.

When the socialite and TV personality asked her daughter to introduce herself saying, “Hi. It’s North West,” she replied, “Hey, it’s me, Kanye West.”

Laughing on her answer, Kim reacted, “You’re really messing with me, aren’t you?”

In the interview, North also took a dig at The Kardashians star’s cooking skills. When Kim asked her 11-year-old daughter, “How is my cooking?” she bluntly replied, “You haven’t cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago.”

She went on to say, “It’s just that you’re really good at making me cucumbers and salt.”

This interview comes after multiple sources reported TMZ that Kanye West and Bianca Censori were heading towards divorce, which the couple instantly debunked by spotting together in Japan.

This led to another revelation by the insiders that the whole divorce drama was a deliberate ploy to get into the spotlight and create hype around Kanye’s new album, Bully, which was announced last month in China.

For the unversed, Kanye West was married to Kim Kardashian before tying knot to Bianca CEnsori.

The former couple shares four children, North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5.

