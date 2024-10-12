Is Alia Bhatt gearing for another Hollywood film after 'Heart of Stone?'

Alia Bhatt, who made her Hollywood debut with the Heart of Stone, stated if she has another Hollywood project lined up.
In an interview with Kareena Kapoor on the fifth season of What Women Want, the Darlings star opened up about the commitment required for doing international projects.
She revealed, “My decision to take on Hollywood projects hinges on timings. I saw it as a great opportunity to explore new territories.”
“For me its not about the necessity of doing a Hollywood film but rather about embracing challenges that foster personal growth,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi star elaborated.
The Highway actress noted, “t's no longer easy for me to pack up and leave for three to four months at a time, emphasising the need for thorough preparation before making such a commitment."
Alia continued, "Now, it’s harder to just pack up and leave for three to four months. I can’t just move bags and baggage for longer periods anymore.”
On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is hard at work on her upcoming spy thriller Alpha where she stars alongside Sharvari Wagh.
Additionally, she is all set to feature in the much-anticipated film Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.