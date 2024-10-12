Trending

Is Alia Bhatt gearing for another Hollywood film after 'Heart of Stone?'

Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's 'Heart of Stone' in August, 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadots Heart of Stone on August 11, 2023
Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's 'Heart of Stone' on August 11, 2023 

Alia Bhatt, who made her Hollywood debut with the Heart of Stone, stated if she has another Hollywood project lined up.

In an interview with Kareena Kapoor on the fifth season of What Women Want, the Darlings star opened up about the commitment required for doing international projects.

She revealed, “My decision to take on Hollywood projects hinges on timings. I saw it as a great opportunity to explore new territories.”

“For me its not about the necessity of doing a Hollywood film but rather about embracing challenges that foster personal growth,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi star elaborated. 

The Highway actress noted, “t's no longer easy for me to pack up and leave for three to four months at a time, emphasising the need for thorough preparation before making such a commitment."

Alia continued, "Now, it’s harder to just pack up and leave for three to four months. I can’t just move bags and baggage for longer periods anymore.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is hard at work on her upcoming spy thriller Alpha where she stars alongside Sharvari Wagh.

Additionally, she is all set to feature in the much-anticipated film Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Trending News

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 82nd birthday amidst intense fan fervour
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
'Jigra' collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina's film grosses 4.55 crores at box office
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Sarah Khan unveils character name from her upcoming project
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Hania Amir hints at new project amid ‘KMKT’ success
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Ananya Panday shares new pictures amid 'CTRL' release
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Priyanka Chopra calls herself 'pretty high-maintenance' girlfriend
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Shaan Shahid spills major beans on Fawad Khan, Mahira's 'Humsafar'
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Aijaz Aslam's mother breathes her last, fans extend condolences
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star Emmad Irfani talks on his increasing stardom
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri rap 'Calm Down' ahead of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' release