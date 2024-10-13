Trending

Priyanka Chopra offers glimpse into her daughter's playdate and bubble time

Priyanka Chopra welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra on January 15, 2022

  October 13, 2024
Priyanka Chopra shared heartwarming moments on her social media, showcasing her little bundle of joy. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, PeeCee dropped two pictures of Malti making most of the Sunday. 

In the first one, the little munchkin was seen having all the fun with bubbles, dressed to the nines in a multicoloured puffer jacket. 

The second shot showed Malti enjoying a playdate with her friends. 

PeeCee's post denotes that the actress is surely a doting mommy, who takes time out of her busy schedule to enjoy quality moments with her daughter.

In a recent interview with Quint Neon, the Baywatch actress revealed she experiences mom guilt whenever she has to leave her child back for work travel. 

To note, This is not the first time the diva opened up about her feelings of guilt. 

On the personal front, the global icon, who is married to an American country singer Nick Jonas, welcomed an adorable daughter via surrogacy on January 15, 2022 

Meanwhile, professionally, PeeCee has been doing well and wrapped up filming several projects including The Bluff and Heads of State.

She is busy shooting the second part of the spy thriller Citadel. 

Additionally, Priyanka Chopra is also in talks with ace director Farhan Akhtar about a women-centric film titled Jee Le Zara. 

