Princess Kate makes bold move in her first surprise appearance

Kate Middleton joined Prince William for surprise appearance on Thursday

  • October 13, 2024


Kate Middleton made a bold fashion statement in the most recent surprising public outing in Southport.

Her recent public appearance with Prince William turned heads with her chic dressing sense as the jewellery expert, Eddie LeVian told GB News that the Princess of Wales "made a statement without being overdressed."

She wore £165 earrings from the brand Zoraida, which were adored by royal fans.

The expert stated, “The bold gold serves multiple ways to show luxury.”

LeVian added, “First of all, gold has taken on a different level of value with the stratospheric prices that nobody thought we would achieve so quickly.

She went on to say, “But at the same time, it's very wearable for every day, and so it's very suitable for someone who wants to make a statement but not be overdressed.”

“To choose gold, they could have something that catches the eye, but it's appropriate for daytime,” the jewellery expert noted.

Earlier, the mother of three wore gold at Wimbledon for the Men's Singles Final.

Princess Kate opted for the Sabine Hoop Earrings from the brand By Pariah.

