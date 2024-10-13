Trending

Salman Khan cancels 'Bigg Boss' shoot, rushes to hospital after Baba Siddique's death

Baba Siddique was brutally murdered in Bandra on Saturday night

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024


Salman Khan reportedly cancelled Bigg Boss 18 shoot and rushed to the family of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was brutally murdered in Bandra on Saturday night.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital late on Saturday night soon after the news broke.

According to reports, Khan filming for Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar was in Film City when Siddique was murdered.

He cancelled the remaining shoot as soon as he got to know about Siddique's death and rushed to the hospital, as per sources.

Besides Khan, many other Bollywood’s personalities including Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty arrived to pay condolences to his family.

The former MLA was shot by three assailants at his son Zeeshan's office. He was quickly taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Siddique's association with the Congress spanned 48 years. He served as Bandra West MLA for three terms until 2014.

Earlier this year, he joined Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Baba Siddique is also famous for his close ties with several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan among others.

