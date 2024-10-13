Royal

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William declared that the 21st century has no space for issue confronted by Princess Diana

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024


Prince William has vowed to bring an end to a crucial problem that was faced by his late mother Princess Diana previously.

In a brand new video uploaded to his official Instagram profile today, on October 13, he announced the launch of a fresh documentary.

This fact-based film shall be covering how the Prince of Wales’ project named Homewards did in its first year after being introduced back in 2023.

Prince William said, “I’ve slowly tried to work out what can I bring to the role and the platform that I have.”

“I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness,” he added.

The Prince of Wales has been collaborating with local communities to help vagabonds find a roof as soon as possible.

Seeking to assist every single person who has been down and out, he believes that “we shouldn’t be living with homelessness in the 21st century.”

And this is the belief that was echoed by Prince William’s mom Princess Diana that eventually made her contribute tirelessly to end such dilemmas through charity work.

With the new documentary, Kate Middleton’s husband will be seen spreading his late parent’s word further as he will interview famous celebrities who were once homeless.

In the past, Prince William stated that the issue is “close to his heart,” and now we know why.

