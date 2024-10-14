Sonam Kapoor shares cutesy picture of her son Vayu: 'growin up quick'

Sonam Kapoor, who shares a son with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja, could not stop gushing over her little one.
On Sunday, the Khoobsurat star took to her Instagram account to re-share a super cute story of her son.
The photo featured Vayu in playful spirit holding a ball in his hand as he made his way out of the room.
"cc@sonamkapoor growin’ up quick!" the Neerja actress captioned the adorable click.
Just like his mom, Vayu’s fashion statement seemed to be on point. He looked uber-cool in a blue shirt paired with matching pants and black shoes.
A few days back, the power couple unveiled a photo dump that offered a peek of their vacation in Maldives, which showcased that the trio were having a whale of a time.
The post began with the father-son duo enjoying a meal followed by stunning glimpses of the lakes and waters of the tropical Paradise.
For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony held in Mumbai.
Nearly four years later, the couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their son.