Bilal Ashraf drops BTS footage from upcoming project

Bilal Ashraf channels his inner beast in a new video shared on social media.
The Janaan star took to his Instagram account on Sunday to seemingly tease his potential project .
In the footage, the Superstar actor looked his very best in a rugged avatar with stills featuring his avid shoot days from an indoor scenic setting.
His new ponytail look and the pensive expression on his face sent millions of hearts racing.
Several of the actor's ardent fans flooded the comments section with love and praise.
"Someone get the fire brigade. Looking tooo good big B!" penned one user.
"Looks Dominate," wrote another.
The third commented, "You are the sunshine that lights up my day."
"Do you believe in love at first sight? I do since I watched Janaan," another fan noted.
On the work front, Bilal Ashraf has a mega budget film titled Khan Sahab lined up alongside his female lead Maya Ali.