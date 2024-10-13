Salman Khan faces security threat following Baba Siddique's tragic murder

The security outside Salman Khan's house has been heightened as NCP leader Baba Siddique dies.
Baba was shot dead by three assailants from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Saturday.
The tragic killing of the veteran politician has caused Mumbai police to be on their toes.
In a video shared by ANI, numerous alert police personnel were stationed outside the actor's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.
As per ETimes, appropriate measures are being taken to keep Khan secure.
To note, after the devastating news of Siddique's murder surfaced, the Wanted actor cancelled his Bigg Boss 18 shoot and rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai with tight security to be with his close politician friend's family.
Apart from Khan, several renowned politicians and Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra, among others arrived at the hospital.
It is pertinent to note that the Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the murder via a Facebook post that read, "Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life. Today the pool of decency of Baba Siddique is closed or at one time he was under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) with Dawood."
"The reason for his death was his links to Dawood and Anuj Thapan in Bollywood, politics, and property dealings," the message concluded.