Shraddha Kapoor spills all about her relationship status

Shraddha Kapoor declares she has found her Mr. Right but mystery shrouds the identity of who he is.
In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the Aashiqui 2 famed star was asked about her approach to relationships, especially regarding her thoughtfulness and generosity.
While confirming romance is very much in the air, the actress responded, "I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or traveling"
"I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together," she shared.
When asked whether she believes in the concept of marriage, the Stree 2 actress articulated her thoughts, "My perspective is not about believing in marriage but about being with the right partner."
She added, " If someone desires to get married that is wonderful but if they choose not to marry that is equally valid."
For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor was rumored to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur, but reports indicate they separated a long time back.