Ananya Panday displays her love for crying: 'I feel really good'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Ananya Panday revealed she loves crying as it makes her look good!

During a podcast with Netflix India, the Gehraiyaan star gets candid about her love for crying, "Some of the best pictures come when I shed a tear." 

Ananya then further noted, "I have posted many crying pictures on Instagram because I feel I look really good when I cry." 

She further backed her statement saying that "Getting teary-eyed gives a natural glow and a glassy-eye effect."

 "It's so good that whenever I am having a meltdown I look into the mirror and say Not bad and then go back to crying," Panday shared. 

For the unversed, this is not the first time that the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress got vocal about her strong love for crying. 

Previously, in one of the segments hosted by We Are Yuvaa on YouTube the actress stated, "I find it hard to express myself because I start crying immediately." 

“I think I have gotten better at looking at myself on screen, but when I started out, even if someone was watching a video of me on their phone, I would run out of the room," Chunky Panday's daughter stressed.  

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday after basking in the success of her show CTRL, will next be seen in the tentatively titled movie Shankara opposite Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. 

Alia Bhatt makes emotional health confession after 'Jigra' release
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remembers uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 76th birthday
Alia Bhatt receives loads of love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu amid 'Jigra' criticism
Kareena Kapoor offers major 'Monday Motivation' with Mat Pilates session
Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent
Vaani Kapoor's film 'Khel Khel Mein' hits Netflix screens
Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show
Maya Ali gushes over fellow actor Bilal Ashraf's sizzling photoshoot
Sonam Kapoor shares cutesy picture of her son Vayu: 'growin up quick'
Alia Bhatt makes candid confessions about 'Hera Pheri' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Bilal Ashraf drops BTS footage from upcoming project
Salman Khan faces security threat following Baba Siddique's tragic murder