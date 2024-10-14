Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remembers uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 76th birthday

The Pakistani singing sensation, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, is paying heartfelt tribute to his late legendary uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birthday!
Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, October 13, the Tum Jo Aaye singer shared a throwback snap with his late uncle as he remembered him on his 76th birthday.
“Happy Birthday Meastro, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Miss You Everyday,” captioned the singer emotionally.
He further added, “Yours Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.”
The photo featured Ustad Nusrat in an all-white traditional shalwar kameez while lying on the bed. Alongside him was his beloved son, Rahat, also in a white shalwar kameez, beaming into the camera for the shot.
The throwback photo captured the fans hearts who hopped into the comment section to drop their wishes.
“Happy Birthday Khan saab!” wished the first, while the second penned, “@officialrfakworld you are blessed with the greatness of Two Great Ustad’s Khan Saab and Your amazing father the king of harmonium.”
Meanwhile, the third commented, “Happy Birthday. May Allah SWT give Khan Saab the highest place in Jannat ul firdaws. Ameen.”
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born on October 13, 1948 in Faisalabad, Pakistan, and breathed his last on August 16, 1997 in London, England.
He was widely acclaimed for his vocal abilities and could perform at a high level of intensity for several hours. Khan also had several titles on his name including “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali” (the King of Kings of Qawwali), and “Ustad” (the master).