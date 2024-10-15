Trending

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy seaside moment in Turkey

'Amar Singh Chamkila' star Parineeti Chopra calls her politician husband Raghav Chadha ''Mine''

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy seaside moment in Turkey
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy seaside moment in Turkey

Parineeti Chopra is making most of a wedding in Turkey with her husband Raghav Chadha. 

The Ishaqzaade star took to her Instagram stories on Monday to share a glimpse from the trip featuring her politician husband.

In the picture, the duo exuded power couple goals with their feet on the table as they chill on the rooftop of their hotel.

As caption, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress tagged Raghav and wrote, “Mine.”

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy seaside moment in Turkey

Chopra also dropped a few snapshots from the Turkey wedding. 

In a click uploaded the actress can be seen holding an umbrella looking her best in a pink outfit which she carried off well with a choker and styled her hair in a neat bun.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy seaside moment in Turkey

Her signature sunglasses did the all the talking and she flashed her contagious smile in the camera while posing for a selfie.

It is pertinent to mention that the lovebirds celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month at an undisclosed location. 

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra married MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Just before tying the knot, the two exchanged rings in May 2023 at the Kapurthala house in Delhi. 

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident

Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident
Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C

Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

Trending News

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Alia Bhatt makes emotional health confession after ‘Jigra’ release
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remembers uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 76th birthday
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Alia Bhatt receives loads of love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu amid 'Jigra' criticism
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Ananya Panday displays her love for crying: 'I feel really good'
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Kareena Kapoor offers major 'Monday Motivation' with Mat Pilates session
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Vaani Kapoor's film 'Khel Khel Mein' hits Netflix screens
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Maya Ali gushes over fellow actor Bilal Ashraf's sizzling photoshoot
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Sonam Kapoor shares cutesy picture of her son Vayu: 'growin up quick'