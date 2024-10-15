Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy seaside moment in Turkey

Parineeti Chopra is making most of a wedding in Turkey with her husband Raghav Chadha.
The Ishaqzaade star took to her Instagram stories on Monday to share a glimpse from the trip featuring her politician husband.
In the picture, the duo exuded power couple goals with their feet on the table as they chill on the rooftop of their hotel.
As caption, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress tagged Raghav and wrote, “Mine.”
Chopra also dropped a few snapshots from the Turkey wedding.
In a click uploaded the actress can be seen holding an umbrella looking her best in a pink outfit which she carried off well with a choker and styled her hair in a neat bun.
Her signature sunglasses did the all the talking and she flashed her contagious smile in the camera while posing for a selfie.
It is pertinent to mention that the lovebirds celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month at an undisclosed location.
For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra married MP Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Just before tying the knot, the two exchanged rings in May 2023 at the Kapurthala house in Delhi.