Taylor Swift makes huge announcement after enjoying baseball game with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift drops mega surprise for her fans as she gears for the final leg of her Eras Tour.
The 14-time Grammy winner has introduced a book of her highly anticipated and successful world tour, featuring exciting behind-the-scenes of her more than a year long journey to world's different country.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Lover crooner shared a video of the book on her Instagram account, with a heartfelt caption, "We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend."
She went on to share, "This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually."
"Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND …. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th," added the Midnights hitmaker.
This surprising update comes hot over the heels of Taylor Swift's baseball game date in New York City with Travis Kelce on Monday.