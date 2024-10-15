Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes huge announcement after enjoying baseball game with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift shares exciting news in delightful statement ahead of final leg of her Eras Tour

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Taylor Swift makes huge announcement after enjoying baseball game with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift makes huge announcement after enjoying baseball game with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift drops mega surprise for her fans as she gears for the final leg of her Eras Tour.

The 14-time Grammy winner has introduced a book of her highly anticipated and successful world tour, featuring exciting behind-the-scenes of her more than a year long journey to world's different country.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Lover crooner shared a video of the book on her Instagram account, with a heartfelt caption, "We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend."

She went on to share, "This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually."

"Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND …. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD will all be available for the first time ever only at @Target starting Nov 29th," added the Midnights hitmaker.

This surprising update comes hot over the heels of Taylor Swift's baseball game date in New York City with Travis Kelce on Monday.

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy
Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales

Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales
Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals

Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance

Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance

Entertainment News

Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Kanye West hiding from Bianca Censori’s gangster father after targeting mother-in-law
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Kanye West’s mother-in-law breaks cover after disgusting clash with him
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Diddy’s legal team breaks silence on Tony Buzbee’s explosive allegations
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek share strong bond despite fashion week incident
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Selena Gomez reflects on ‘special’ storytelling journey in ‘Emilia Pérez’
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over ‘Philly, Montréal, Chicago’ tour crowd
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Shawn Mendes shares 'big tour' plans amid new album release
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Khloé Kardashian reveals her scary face fillers journey after Melanoma surgery
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Joey King pokes fun at Sabrina Carpenter in hilarious tribute
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Coldplay to achieve historic milestone with five chart-topping albums