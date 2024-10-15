Modi faces pressure for dialogue with Canada amid deteriorating relations

India's main opposition Congress party requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government engage all political parties in discussion regarding worsening ties with Canada a day after both countries said they expelled each other's diplomats.
The relation between India and Canada on Monday after Canada alleged India's diplomats to be involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader and accused the South Asian nation of a broader effort to target Indian dissidents in Canada.
Congress considered Modi to discuss "the extremely sensitive and delicate issue of worsening India-Canada relations," party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on Monday.
The relation between Commonwealth members already frayed after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made bombshell claims of evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian territory.
"India’s foreign policy has always been based on building domestic consensus, not on unilateralism," Sagarika Ghose, a lawmaker of the Trinamool Congress party, which is opposed to Modi, said in a post on X.
Trudeau mentioned that his government had "clear and compelling evidence that agents of the government of India have engaged in, and continue to engage in, activities that pose a significant threat to public safety."
However, India refuted Trudeau's allegation and on Monday, it dismissed Canada's decisionand accused Trudeau of pursuing a "political agenda".