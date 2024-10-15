World

Modi faces pressure for dialogue with Canada amid deteriorating relations

Canada alleged India's diplomats to be involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Modi faces pressure for dialogue with Canada amid deteriorating relations
Modi faces pressure for dialogue with Canada amid deteriorating relations

India's main opposition Congress party requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government engage all political parties in discussion regarding worsening ties with Canada a day after both countries said they expelled each other's diplomats.

The relation between India and Canada on Monday after Canada alleged India's diplomats to be involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader and accused the South Asian nation of a broader effort to target Indian dissidents in Canada.

Congress considered Modi to discuss "the extremely sensitive and delicate issue of worsening India-Canada relations," party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on Monday.

The relation between Commonwealth members already frayed after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made bombshell claims of evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian territory.

"India’s foreign policy has always been based on building domestic consensus, not on unilateralism," Sagarika Ghose, a lawmaker of the Trinamool Congress party, which is opposed to Modi, said in a post on X.

Trudeau mentioned that his government had "clear and compelling evidence that agents of the government of India have engaged in, and continue to engage in, activities that pose a significant threat to public safety."

However, India refuted Trudeau's allegation and on Monday, it dismissed Canada's decisionand accused Trudeau of pursuing a "political agenda".

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy
Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales

Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales
Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals

Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance

Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance

World News

Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Russia demands $1 billion from Shell for damages amid boycott
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
SCO Summit 2024: Indian, Chinese, Kyrgyz leaders arrive in Pakistan
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
North Korea destroys key road to South Korea: Watch
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Canada expels Indian diplomats citing 'evidence' of involvement in Nijjar's case
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
US warns Iran of ‘severe consequences’ for plotting against Trump
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Poland's parliament speaker rejects Tusk's proposal to suspend asylum rights
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Kamala Harris unveils bold new policies to win over black voters ahead of 2024 election
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Lithuania may have Social Democrat leader as PM after elections