Australia’s PM under fire for acquiring whooping amount of property

Anthony Albanese bought the humongous amount of property months before an election

  • October 16, 2024
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is facing criticism after it was revealed he purchased a lavish A$4.3 million beachfront property.

As per the report, Albanese bought the whooping amount of property months before an election where housing and living expense was a major concern.

His political opponents slammed him for his "tone deaf" action, while his own party members have told the local media that they were "gobsmacked" on PM’s act.

The PM defended his action, saying, "knows what it is like to struggle" but he made a purchase of luxury property in the proximity of his fiancee Jodie Haydon's family on the New South Wales Central Coast.

The property records indicate that the house in Copacabana, featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three-car carport, with panoramic views, was sold for A$4.3m ($2.9m, £2.2m) last month, but the sale has not been finalized yet.

During his press conference about his big purchase, Albanese explained that he was appraised that he was "better off" than many Australians due to his income but that he could still empathise with their struggle.

"My mum lived in the one public housing [home] that she was born in for all of her 65 years," he told reporters.

“I know what it is like, which is why I want to help all Australians into a home.”

Albanese's Labor party has established a $10 billion investment fund aimed at social and affordable housing.

