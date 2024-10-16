Sri Lanka arrests hundreds of Chinese in cybercrime raids

Sri Lanka has arrested almost 250 Chinese men for allegedly targeting international banks in online scams.
On Tuesday, October 15, the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath revealed that police has grasped 250 computers and 500 mobile phones that are used in these scams.
“They have mainly targeted foreign banks and financial institutions," he said.
Meanwhile, Chinese embassy in Colombo told that they had sent the working group for special operations along with Sri Lankan police.
In an official statement, the embassy noted, “A large number of criminal suspects were arrested,” as “repatriation and other works” were continued.
As per the reports, the major raid was held on Saturday October 12, when police arrested about 126 Chinese men, together with two from Vietnam and other two from Thailand and Philippines.
While declaring china’s action as an opportunity to increase cyber crimes, Sri Lankan police noted, “China stands ready to further strengthen law enforcement cooperation with Sri Lanka.”
It is pertinent to note that Sri Lanka has the strongest telecommunication infrastructure and was the first one to introduce 5G in South Asia.