Cher, AE Edwards steal spotlight with cozy moments on Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet

Cher made a PDA moment as she got a kiss from boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 pink carpet.
In a shared photo, the 38-year-old rapper kissed the singer while posing for photographers upon arriving at the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, NY, on Tuesday.
Cher stunned on the carpet, wearing a dark-coloured blazer paired with a black fishnet top and Harlem-style pants.
The Mask star appeared almost different when she traded her famous black hair for lengthy blonde locks.
Meanwhile, Edward sported a black suit, white button-up shirt and multi-coloured tie.
Cher turned heads as she took the stage for her highly anticipated music performance at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show along with a musical lineup — including Water hitmaker Tyla and Blackpink’s LISA.
She made a stellar performance on two of her iconic hits, Strong Enough and Believe as Entertainment Tonight shared the glimpses on the Instagram account.
During her performance, the Believe singer rocked the show in glittery oversized cargo pants paired with a sparkling strapless top, closed by a leather skin-showing corset.
She layered her look with a long-sleeve cropped and accessorized her with diamond jewellery.
Cher discussed her outfit as "not a big deal," telling host Olivia Culpo on the pink carpet "Don't expect that much" while standing alongside her boyfriend Alexander Edwards.