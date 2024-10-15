Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales

Shropshire residents are advised to prepare for heavy rain on the night of Tuesday and morning of Wednesday.
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning in England and Wales as heavy rainfall may result in travel disruptions and severe flooding.
It said in a statement, “Areas of heavy rain are expected to develop and push north across the warning area. Rain will develop in southwest England late afternoon, before becoming heavier and expanding north on Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.”
The statement added, “Many places will see around 10-20 mm of rain, but there is a chance some locations may see considerably more than this over a 6 hour period, most likely parts of southwest England and south Wales.”
“A few places may see 50-80 mm of rain fall in 6 hours. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible in the south of the warning area, with lightning an additional hazard,” the statement further added.
The Met Office also warned of the potential chances of power cuts.
It also urged citizens to check road conditions while driving.